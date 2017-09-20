MLB

Watch: Chris Sale Becomes First AL Pitcher With 300 K's Since Pedro Martinez in 1999

1:28 | MLB
These are the five best contracts in baseball
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

Chris Sale has been having an excellent first year in Boston.

The former Cy Young Award winner entered Wednesday with a 2.86 ERA and a 16-7 record for the first-place Red Sox.

On Wednesday, against the Orioles, Sale did something no other AL Pitcher has done since 1999 by throw his 300th strikeout.

Sale pitched eight innings of shutout ball and surrendered only four hits while getting 13 strikeouts in the 9-0 Boston win.

Pedro Martinez was the last AL pitcher to toss at least 300 strikeouts in a year, and now he and Sale are the only Red Sox pitchers to accomplish the feat.

The last pitcher in either league to pull this off was Clayton Kershaw in 2015.

