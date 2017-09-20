These are the five best contracts in baseball

Chris Sale has been having an excellent first year in Boston.

The former Cy Young Award winner entered Wednesday with a 2.86 ERA and a 16-7 record for the first-place Red Sox.

On Wednesday, against the Orioles, Sale did something no other AL Pitcher has done since 1999 by throw his 300th strikeout.

300 strikeouts for Chris Sale pic.twitter.com/B4ytjNRubL — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) September 21, 2017

Sale pitched eight innings of shutout ball and surrendered only four hits while getting 13 strikeouts in the 9-0 Boston win.

Pedro Martinez was the last AL pitcher to toss at least 300 strikeouts in a year, and now he and Sale are the only Red Sox pitchers to accomplish the feat.

The last pitcher in either league to pull this off was Clayton Kershaw in 2015.