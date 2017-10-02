MLB

Average MLB Game Time Rises to Record 3:05

1:28 | MLB
These are the five best contracts in baseball
Scooby Axson
Monday October 2nd, 2017

Despite attempts to speed up the game, the average length of a nine–inning baseball game rose nearly 4 1/2 minutes, the commissioner's office said.

It took a record 3 hours, 5 minutes and 11 seconds to complete a baseball game, up from 3 hours and 42 seconds last year.

Despite that number, the amount of replays in the majors dropped as well as the percentage of overturned calls.

There were 1,395 video reviews and 660 of those were overturned, a rate of nearly 48%.

Among those, 318 replays confirmed the original call that was on the field and just over 28% of the case, the call stood because there was not enough video evidence for it to be overturned.

Last season, 50% of the reviews were overturned, while 23% of the calls were confirmed based on the ruling on the field.

The players' union rejected three proposals at the end of last season that would have helped with the pace of the game: limiting catchers to one trip to the mound per pitcher in each inning, installing a 20-second pitch clock and raising the bottom of strike zone to the top of the kneecap.

MLB can still institute those rules without the union's approval for next season.

