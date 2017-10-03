MLB

Watch: Byron Buxton Makes Incredible Catch in AL Wild Card Game

Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

After an electric first inning of the AL Wild Card game in which both the Twins and Yankees scored three runs, Todd Frazier looked set to lead off the second for the Yankees with an extra-base hit. 

Then, Byron Buxton happened. 

As the ESPN announcers said right after the catch, Buxton might be the best fielding outfielder in baseball. He's been making great catches like this all season, but coming up with a grab like that on this stage is big-time stuff. 

