On the night after the Twins and Yankees played one of the most electric first innings in recent memory, Paul Goldschmidt kept the first-inning party going by hitting a three-run bomb to give the Diamondbacks a 3-0 lead over the Rockies.

CRUSHED.



Paul Goldschmidt puts the DBacks on the board first #WildCard pic.twitter.com/H8x11JPu0V — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 5, 2017

Goldschmidt was struggling with an elbow injury in September and his performance suffered—for the month, he hit .175 with just three homers, and he entered the Wild Card game on an 0-17 slide.

Good thing it's now October. If Goldschmidt can find the MVP-caliber form he's accustomed to, the Diamondbacks will be a force to be reckoned with.

That is, if they maintain this lead over the Rockies. If we learned something from yesterday's bonkers Yankees-Twins game, it's that first-inning leads don't mean squat.