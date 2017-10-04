MLB

Watch: Paul Goldschmidt Hits Three-Run Homer in First Inning of NL Wild Card Game

0:54 | MLB
MLB Postseason: Dodgers Must Reach World Series to Avoid Infamy
Daniel Rapaport
2 hours ago

On the night after the Twins and Yankees played one of the most electric first innings in recent memory, Paul Goldschmidt kept the first-inning party going by hitting a three-run bomb to give the Diamondbacks a 3-0 lead over the Rockies. 

Goldschmidt was struggling with an elbow injury in September and his performance suffered—for the month, he hit .175 with just three homers, and he entered the Wild Card game on an 0-17 slide.

Good thing it's now October. If Goldschmidt can find the MVP-caliber form he's accustomed to, the Diamondbacks will be a force to be reckoned with.

That is, if they maintain this lead over the Rockies. If we learned something from yesterday's bonkers Yankees-Twins game, it's that first-inning leads don't mean squat. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters