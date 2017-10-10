Cubs Weather Update: Chicago Rain Forecast for Game 4

Weather update for NLDS Game 4 at Wrigley Field.

Jeremy Woo
October 10, 2017

The Cubs and Nationals are slated to begin NLDS Game 4 at 5:38 p.m. ET (4:38 p.m. local time) at Wrigley Field on Tuesday.

That is, unless the rain gets in the way.

The potential series-clincher for the Cubs was originally set to move into primetime after the Dodgers completed their sweep of the Diamondbacks, but concerns over weather in Chicago led MLB to keep the game at its previously scheduled time, meaning an early-evening start.

That could also backfire — or not matter at all — because as of now, it’s supposed to begin raining around noon in Chicago, and then rain for much of the next 24 hours.

Now, that could be totally wrong — you know, weather — but it’s possible the game is rained out entirely.

We will keep you posted.

