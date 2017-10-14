Luis Severino Leaves Yankees–Astros Game 2 With Apparent Injury

Severino left after four innings, with the game tied.

By Jeremy Woo
October 14, 2017

Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino left Game 2 of the ALCS against the Astros on Saturday with an apparent injury.

Severino was lifted after four innings, with the game tied 1–1. It was unclear what the source of the problem was, but he was visited on the mound and also hit in his non-throwing hand by a comebacker in the previous inning. He was replaced by Tommy Kahnle.

The 23-year-old has been a breakout star for the Yankees this season, with a 2.98 ERA and 230 strikeouts over 31 regular season starts. Were he to miss time, New York’s World Series hopes would take a major hit.

The Astros led the series 1–0 going into Saturday.

