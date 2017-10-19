Report: Tigers Intend to Hire Ron Gardenhire as Manager

The Tigers reportedly plan to hire Ron Gardenhire to be their next manager. 

By Daniel Rapaport
October 19, 2017

The Tigers plan to hire Ron Gardenhire as the team's next manager, reports The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. 

Detroit fired Brad Ausmus shortly after the season after the Tigers struggled to a 64-98 record. 

Gardenhire takes control of a team in the midst of a comprehensive rebuild. This season, the team traded away key pieces J.D. Martinez, Justin Upton and Justin Verlander, evidence that management is prioritizing the future over trying to compete in the short term. 

Gardenhire, 59, spent this season as the bench coach for the Diamondbacks. He previously managed the Twins for 13 years, going 1068-1039 between 2002-14. 

