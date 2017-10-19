Get Your Los Angeles Dodgers Gear for the 2017 MLB World Series

  • We've rounded up the best picks in gear for the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the 2017 Major League Baseball World Series.
By Nihal Kolur
October 19, 2017

The wait is over. For the first time since 1988, the Los Angeles Dodgers are headed to the World Series. Los Angeles finished off the defending champion Chicago Cubs on Thursday, riding a dominant pitching staff to reach the fall classic. The Dodgers finished with a league-best 104 victories on the season and are 7-1 in the playoffs thus far.

Whether you're headed to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles for Game 1 on Tuesday, or just watching from the comfort of your couch, there's no better time to gear up for the game. From exclusive "Raise the Pennant" sweatshirts, to special World Series hats and more, we've rounded up the best picks for Dodger fans around the world.

Women's National League Champions T-Shirt

Available at Fanatics

Nike Dodgers 2017 World Series "Fall Classic" T-Shirt

Available at Fanatics

Dodgers "Fly the Pennant" Banner

Available at Fanatics

National League Champions Display Case

Available at Fanatics

Women's 2017 National League Champions Hoodie

Available at Fanatics

Men's "Raise the Pennant" T-Shirt

Available at Fanatics

Women's "Raise the Pennant" T-Shirt

Available at Fanatic

"Raise the Pennant" Sweatshirt

Available at Fanatics

Women's 2017 National League Champions Tee

Available at Fanatics

2017 World Series T-Shirt

Available at Fanatics

Men's 2017 National League Champions Hoodie

Available at Fanatics

World Series Locker Room Hat

Available at Fanatics

"Fly the Pennant" Locker Room Tee

Available at Fanatics

Men's 2017 National League Champions Tee

Available at Fanatics

 

