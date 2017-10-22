The New York Mets will offering their vacant managerial position to Cleveland Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway, reports the New York Post's Joel Sherman.

According to the report, a deal is being finalized on Sunday.

Callaway would replace Terry Collins, who resigned after the Mets slumped to a 70-92 record this season, due to a rash of injuries to their pitching staff and outfielder Yoenis Cespedes.

The 42-year–old has been a coach in the Indians organization since the 2013 season.

This season, the Indians pitching staff led the American League in ERA, complete games, shoutouts, fewest earned runs allowed, strikeouts and was second in opponents batting average.

Callaway spent portions of five major league seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, Tampa Bay Rays and the Texas Rangers.