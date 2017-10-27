“Rich [Hill] was the one I was optimistic about,” said Andrew Friedman.

The Dodgers’ 40-year-old Director of Baseball Operations was standing next to the cage during batting practice prior to Game 1 of the World Series, remembering the three pivotal free-agent signings he’d helped orchestrate during an 18-day stretch in December 2016. The goal of those deals—a World Series title—would be brought one win closer that evening, thanks to the other two signees, third baseman Justin Turner, who would hit the deciding home run in LA’s 3–1 Game 1 win, and closer Kenley Jansen, who’d notch his third postseason save.

One year earlier, after the Cubs eliminated the Dodgers in Game 6 of the 2016 NLCS, Friedman sat with Hill, L.A.’s 36-year-old starter, at Hill’s locker at Wrigley Field. “I expressed our strong desire to bring him back,” Friedman recalled. “He talked about how much he wanted to be back. He didn’t want to wait for the market to develop. He was happy to engage with us.”

“There were other opportunities out there,” Hill recalled. “Houston, the Yankees, a few other teams. But after making the decision to come back to L.A., then seeing Kenley get signed, then JT, I knew it was going to be something special.”

The story of how the Dodgers retained three of their most important players last winter takes on a sentimental hue when you consider that all three had been considered fringe players before turning their individual careers around in Los Angeles.

Hill pitched in the independent Atlantic League in 2015 after two seasons of uninspiring relief work for five big-league organizations. Ever the optimist, today Hill looks back at his stint in indy ball “as a great opportunity to get back to starting.”

Turner, of course, had been non-tendered by the Mets in 2013. Then he reinvented his swing, got invited to the Dodgers’ spring training, worked his way into the lineup and finished ninth in the NL MVP voting in ’16.

For five years, Jansen was a light-hitting minor league catcher, until his 2009 slash line (.198/256/276) finally convinced the Dodgers to try something else. That something else turned out to be a cut fastball that enabled Jansen to save 180 big-league games for L.A. between 2012 and 2016. And those 180 saves were what placed Jansen at a fancy lunch with Nationals GM Mike Rizzo last December, where the most dominant closer in the National League was offered a five-year, $85 million contract to lock down games for Stephen Strasburg and Max Scherzer instead of Hill and Clayton Kershaw.

Jansen’s fiancée, Gianni, didn’t want to leave L.A., but as they flew together to Curaçao, where they would be married that Saturday, Dec. 10, the closer was intrigued by the Nats’ offer, which his agent Adam Katz called “exceptional and generous and for more money” than the one the Dodgers presented.

Jansen had invited Turner to the wedding, so the third baseman, coming off a breakout season of 27 homers and 90 RBI, flew to Curaçao with his fiancée Kourtney Pogue. For two days, Jansen showed them around the south Caribbean island.

Roberts, the manager, was home in L.A., “holding my breath that they could convince one another that it was smart to come back.”

Finalizing Hill’s three-year, $48 million deal hadn’t been easy, but it was expected. “Kenley’s deal,” Friedman said, “that’s one I was concerned about.”

Mid-December found Friedman at MLB’s Winter Meetings in National Harbor, Md. He managed to have a “couple of phone conversations” with Jansen while he was there, and took time to explain to the assembled media why the idea of investing nine figures in his three free-agent priorities didn’t scare him off. “If you’re always rational about every free agent,” Friedman said in Maryland, “you will finish third on every free agent.”

“I talked to both Kenley and JT that week,” Friedman recalled during Game 1 BP. “But with guys who are entering free agency, I like to give them as much room as they want. It’s an achievement to reach that point in your career. … We wanted to let [Jansen and Turner] do whatever they needed to do, while letting them know that we were going to be there for them and we were going to be aggressive in keeping them here so we could all win a championship together.”

On the afternoon of his wedding, Jansen got a haircut from his personal barber, whom he’d flown to Curaçao for the occasion. Jansen invited Turner to get a trim as well. “It was just me, Kenley, and the barber [in Jansen’s hotel room],” Turner told SI’s Stephanie Apstein earlier this season. “I’d been there for three days and we hadn’t said a single word about baseball.

“[Jansen] started talking about other [teams] and the money and all that stuff, and I told him, ‘Look, man, the Dodgers are the only team you know. This is my fourth organization, and this is by far—by leaps and bounds—the best organization I have been in.” Teammates Yasiel Puig and Scott Van Slyke joined them in Jansen’s room as Turner continued his soft pitch:

“The money’s going to be great wherever you go,” he told Jansen, “but you don’t know how it’s going to be in the clubhouse.”

That night, during the gap between the wedding and the reception, Turner got a call from his agent, Greg Genske. Together, they confirmed what they’d known all along. Turner would stay in L.A.

As Jensen danced with his new bride at the reception, Turner cut in and told the groom the news. “I said, ‘Hey man, I decided I’m coming back to be a Dodger.’”

The 6’ 5" closer beamed. “Really?” he said.

The next night, Friedman sat on the sofa in his Los Angeles home, reeling Jansen in for good. “We kind of relived the last six weeks, the NLCS. We talked about looking ahead… I remember it very vividly. That was the night we got it done.”

The next morning, the Dodgers announced the deal—five years, $80 million. Turner and his fiancée were on the beach in Aruba, where they’d flown after the wedding to extend their vacation. Turner’s fiancée looked at her phone. “She said, ‘Oh my God, Kenley just signed back with the Dodgers,’” Turner recalled. “I was like, ‘What?’”

“At his wedding on Saturday, I think something pivoted for him,” Jansen’s agent Adam Katz told MLB Network radio that day. “I think it was being with his teammates and his family. He got a jolt of how important family and continuity [are].”

Roberts recalled, “I didn’t intervene in their discussion or try to sway them in any way. I kind of let it be, and let the situation play out. Fortunately, he decided this is where he wanted to be.”

Finalizing Turner’s contract—four years, $64 million—was mainly a matter of waiting for him to return from his five-day escape to Aruba.

Once those autographs were added to those three contracts, Hill won 12 of his 25 regular season starts in ‘17, holding opponents to a .203 batting average. He has made three quality starts this postseason, with an ERA under 3.00. Jansen notched 41 regular-season saves and had the lowest ERA of any reliever in baseball (1.32). The home run he gave up in Game 2 of the World Series was the first earned run he’d allowed this postseason. Turner was the NLCS co-MVP, the deliverer of the city’s greatest baseball moment in 29 years (his walk-off home run in Game 2 of the NLCS), the producer of an MLB-best 14 postseason RBI.

As if retaining their closer, their best hitter, and their No. 2 starter weren’t enough to push past last year’s NLCS loss and contend for a title, L.A. also signed middle reliever Brandon Morrow and utility man Logan Forsythe, two more critical parts of the Dodgers’ historic regular season and 8–2 postseason run.

The adage Championships are won in the offseason usually refers to physical training, the unwitnessed hours spent honing one’s body or craft. Should the ’17 Dodgers reach their goal of winning eleven postseason games, and thus a World Series title, that maxim will apply more directly to the weight that its front office lifted last winter, with some help from a barber-shop bull session in the Antilles and a wedding-night promise that followed it.