David Ortiz questions how the New York Yankees have handled the departure of recent veterans like Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter, he tells Ben Reiter in a new Sports Illustrated profile on the Red Sox star's transition into broadcasting.

“To be honest with you, there’s a problem between that organization and its players, I believe," Ortiz said. "I don’t even think Jeter is happy with them, you know what I’m saying? Now you would be like, hold on, Derek Jeter is not happy with the Yankees? What’s going on. Somebody needs to figure out what’s going on. I’ve been thinking: Wait a minute, how come the legends are not happy once they get out of town? I don’t know. But I’m happy with the Red Sox. I’ll tell you that.”

Rodriguez retired from the team in August 2016 after struggling throughout the start of the season and seeing his playing time minimized. His 10-year, $275 million contract finally comes off the books this offseason. Rodriguez now serves as an analyst for FOX and sits alongside Ortiz for the pre- and post-game shows throughout the postseason.

Jeter retired after the 2014 season and now owns the Miami Marlins. The Yankees retired his No. 2 jersey number in May. He remains the Yankees all-time hits leader with his career 3,465 that put him at No. 6 on the all-time list.

Jeter has never acknowledged any sort of rift between him and the club.