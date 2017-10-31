Watch: George Springer Hits A Dinger To Put Astros Ahead in World Series Game 6

George Springer put the Astros ahead 1-0 with a home run in the third.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 31, 2017

The Houston Astros put the first score on the board in Game 6 of the World Series with a dinger from George Springer to make it 1-0. 

With two outs in the top of the third, Springer hit a home run to right field.

Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill had retired seven consecutive batters before giving up the home run. 

Springer hit a monster 448-foot homer in Game 5 to tie up the game in the seventh. 

Springer now has four home runs in this World Series, which ranks tied for third all-time in a single World Series. 

