The Houston Astros put the first score on the board in Game 6 of the World Series with a dinger from George Springer to make it 1-0.

With two outs in the top of the third, Springer hit a home run to right field.

Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill had retired seven consecutive batters before giving up the home run.

Springer hit a monster 448-foot homer in Game 5 to tie up the game in the seventh.

Springer now has four home runs in this World Series, which ranks tied for third all-time in a single World Series.