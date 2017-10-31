George Springer put the Astros ahead 1-0 with a home run in the third.
The Houston Astros put the first score on the board in Game 6 of the World Series with a dinger from George Springer to make it 1-0.
With two outs in the top of the third, Springer hit a home run to right field.
SPRINGER DINGER! The @astros strike first. #WorldSeries https://t.co/F3ucvgnvWd— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 1, 2017
Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill had retired seven consecutive batters before giving up the home run.
Springer hit a monster 448-foot homer in Game 5 to tie up the game in the seventh.
Springer now has four home runs in this World Series, which ranks tied for third all-time in a single World Series.