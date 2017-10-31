What Time is World Series Game 7?

It all comes down to this.

The Dodgers and Astros will play a decisive Game 7 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night. The game is scheduled to start at 8:20 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on Fox.

The Dodgers are looking to win their first World Series title since 1988 after staving off elimination via a come-from-behind 3-1 victory in Game 6. Rich Hill started for the Dodgers and last 4 1/3 before Brandon Morrow, Tony Watson, Kenta Maeda and Kenley Jansen kept the Astros scoreless in more than four innings of work.

The Astros had all the momentum after an epic 13-12 win in Houston in Game 5 and jumped out to a 1-0 lead with a George Springer home run. Justin Verlander looked unhittable through five innings, but the Dodgers managed two in the bottom of the sixth to seize a lead they would not surrender. The Astros have never won a World Series and last appeared in it in 2005.