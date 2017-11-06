Purchase Sports Illustrated's Commemorative Astros Covers

Find out how to buy Sports Illustrated's commemorative issue and covers for the Houston Astros' 2017 World Series championship.

By Nihal Kolur
November 06, 2017

For the first time in franchise history, the Houston Astros are champions of baseball. 

Houston defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers, four games to three, to win the 2017 World Series in one of the most exhilarating World Series in history.

After Hurricane Harvey devastated the city in August, Houston came together in support of their team and the Astros used an electric home crowd to propel them to a title.

For all baseball fans, there's no better way to celebrate the Astros' historic run to the 2017 title than with Sports Illustrated's four commemorative covers. These covers, as well as a host of other Sports Illustrated covers featuring the Astros, are available for purchase from SI.

Between a framed 2017 World Championship cover to a free Astros-only issue including in-depth articles and photos, SI's package will help Astros fans forever remember the team's iconic championship.

The full issue can be purchased on SI.com and with it, you can get a year subscription to Sports Illustrated and a framed copy of the 2017 World Series cover. And if you want to buy our famous cover from 2014 (you know, the one where we perfectly predicted the Astros to win three-years-later), look no further.

$1 for every issue sold will be donated to SBP, a national nonprofit committed to rebuilding homes for Hurricane Harvey-impacted communities.

Full Commemorative Issues

George Springer Cover

 

José Altuve, Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman Cover

 

