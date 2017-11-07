Sports Illustrated is giving away seven of Houston Astros World Series commemorative issues to celebrate the team’s first title. Here’s how to win.

You can enter for a chance to win an issue by signing up for our newsletter. Sign up to get Sports Illustrated’s best content, special offers and much more in your inbox. By entering this contest, you are agreeing to receive emails and special offers from Sports Illustrated. Zip code collection is required.

The two commemorative issues include an updated take on the 2014 cover that predicted the Astros would win the 2017 World Series, as well as a separate cover featuring Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman. The issue is packed with SI's best content on the Astros, including new stories paying tribute to the team's 2017 championship run.