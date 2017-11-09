It's that time of year again where major league baseball's free agency will spark a lot of rumors and a lot of deals in teams hopes that a player will bring them one step closer to a championship.

Nine players have received $17.4 million qualifying offers from their teams, and a total of 166 players have filed for free agency.

The majority of deals are expected to take place during the Baseball Winter Meetings on Dec. 10-14 in Orlando, Florida.

The Reiter 50: MLB's Best Free Agents | MLB Free Agent Compensation Rules

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Rumors and News

• The A's are interested in Miami Marlins outfielders Marcell Ozuna and Christian Yelich, but prefers a right-handed hitter over a left-handed bat. (San Francisco Chronicle)

• The early asking price for Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder J.D. Martinez is believed to be around $200 million. (ESPN.com)

• The San Francisco Giants have interest in Chicago Cubs Gold Glove outfielder Jason Heyward, and could offer pitchers Jeff Samardzija and Mark Melancon in any deal. (MLB.com)

• MLBPA to meet with Shohei Ohtani's agency, bringing Japan's top player a step closer to joining a major league club. (MLB.com)

• Free–agent outfielder Jay Bruce is reportedly seeing a five–year deal worth $80-90 million. (ESPN.com)

• Strengthening the bullpen is hight on the New York Mets priority list this offseason and could be targeting Bryan Shaw and Brandon Morrow among others (New York Post)