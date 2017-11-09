MLB Rumors: J.D. Martinez, Jay Bruce Seeking Big Deals

Here are the latest on MLB rumors, possible trade talks and free agency transactions.

By Scooby Axson
November 09, 2017

It's that time of year again where major league baseball's free agency will spark a lot of rumors and a lot of deals in teams hopes that a player will bring them one step closer to a championship.

Nine players have received $17.4 million qualifying offers from their teams, and a total of 166 players have filed for free agency.

The majority of deals are expected to take place during the Baseball Winter Meetings on Dec. 10-14 in Orlando, Florida.

The Reiter 50: MLB's Best Free Agents | MLB Free Agent Compensation Rules

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Rumors and News

• The A's are interested in Miami Marlins outfielders Marcell Ozuna and Christian Yelich, but prefers a right-handed hitter over a left-handed bat. (San Francisco Chronicle)

• The early asking price for Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder J.D. Martinez is believed to be around $200 million. (ESPN.com)

• The San Francisco Giants have interest in Chicago Cubs Gold Glove outfielder Jason Heyward, and could offer pitchers Jeff Samardzija and Mark Melancon in any deal. (MLB.com)

• MLBPA to meet with Shohei Ohtani's agency, bringing Japan's top player a step closer to joining a major league club. (MLB.com)

• Free–agent outfielder Jay Bruce is reportedly seeing a five–year deal worth $80-90 million. (ESPN.com)

• Strengthening the bullpen is hight on the New York Mets priority list this offseason and could be targeting Bryan Shaw and Brandon Morrow among others (New York Post)

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters