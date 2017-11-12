Report: Dodgers and Padres Will Play Three-Game Series In Mexico in May

The Padres will be the home team for a series against the Dodgers in May, according to the Los Angeles Times.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 12, 2017

The Dodgers and Padres will meet in Monterrey, Mexico for a three-game series from May 4-6, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

San Diego will be the home team in the series according to the Times, and it will be the first of six that MLB plans to play in Mexico over the next four seasons.

The Dodgers went 13-6 against the Padres last season. While Los Angeles won 104 games during the regular season before losing in Game 7 of the World Series to end their 2017, San Diego went 71-91 and missed the postseason for the 11th straight season.

MLB is expected to make an announcement about the series Monday.

