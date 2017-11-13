Bo Jackson. Deion Sanders. Jim Thorpe. These are the names that immediately come to mind when thinking of famous two-sport athletes. Mookie Betts is trying to crack that esteemed list by excelling in a non-traditional sport: Bowling.

The Red Sox outfielder notched a perfect 300 game on Sunday night at the World Series of Bowling in Reno, Nev. Betts also partook in the World Series of Bowling in 2015.

.@mookiebetts just bowled a 300 in the World Series of Bowling.



What did you do with your Sunday?



🎥 @PBATour: https://t.co/Km1NajjWtL pic.twitter.com/GJ9AqEoxOD — Red Sox (@RedSox) November 13, 2017

The 25 year old was also a force on the diamond as well as the alley this year, crushing 46 doubles and 24 home runs in his fourth MLB season.

Considering he also won his second Gold Glove on Tuesday, it’s hard to imagine many people having a better week than Betts.