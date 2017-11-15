Mariners Acquire Ryon Healy From A's

After hitting 25 home runs and 78 RBIs for the A's last season, Ryon Healy is headed to Seattle.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 15, 2017

The Mariners have acquired infielder Ryon Healy in a trade with the A's, the team announced Wednesday.

In exchange for Healy, the Mariners sent pitcher Emilio Pagan and 17-year-old infielder Alexander Campos to Oakland.

Last season, Healy hit .271/.302/.451 with 25 home runs and 29 doubles while getting 78 RBIs. In his rookie season, he hit .305/.337/.524 with 13 homers in 72 games.

Seattle was seventh in the AL with a .259 batting average and 10th in home runs with 200. Healy, who will be 26 next season, will likely take over at first base for Seattle, replacing Danny Valencia. Valencia hit .256/.314/.411 with 15 long balls and 66 RBIs in 2017.

Pagan, a 26-year-old right-handed reliever, went 2-3 last year with a 3.22 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 34 appearances.

The Mariners went 78-84 last year and were tied with the Rangers for third in the AL West, while the A's finished last in the division with a 75-87 record.

