The Mariners announced Wednesday that right-handed reliever David Phelps will have Tommy John Surgery for a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right arm.

The injury happened on the final pitch of his last outing, a spring training game against the Angeles on March 17. The team adds that the typical recover time for UCL reconstruction surgery is 12 to 15 months.

Seattle acquired Phelps from the Marlins last season for four minor leaguer prospects. He appeared in 10 games for the Mariners after the trade and posted a 3.21 ERA in 8.2 innings and went 2-1. However, his season was cut short due to a issues with the right elbow that forced him to the disabled list in August, and then ended his season after three appearances following the stint on the DL.

According to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, Phelps had surgery Sept. 13 to remove a bone spur, hoping that would improve the elbow problems.

Phelps, 31, is a free agent after this season. He has a career ERA of 3.89 over three years with the Yankees, more than two seasons with the Marlins and the 10 appearances with Seattle.

The Mariners, who finished 78-84 last season, seven games out of the second wild card spot behind the Yankees and 23 games back of the Astros for the AL West title, will now need some more help in the bullpen.