Didi Gregorius almost made the game winning slide home for the Yankees against the Orioles in extras Friday night, but was stopped by Baltimore pitcher Mychal Givens.
Didi Gregorius almost made the game winning slide home for the Yankees against the Orioles in extras Friday night, but was stopped by Baltimore pitcher Mychal Givens.
The play unfolded in the bottom of the 11th when Gregorius walked and Neil Walker was intentionally walked. Ronald Torreyes came up to the plate. He hit into a double play, but upon review the call was overturned and Torreyes was ruled safe at first.
He advanced to second.
Then on a wild pitch that got past Orioles catcher Caleb Joseph, Gregorius ran home. But the ball bounced back to Joseph and he made the backhand flip to Givens. Gregorius slid home head first, with Givens blocking him by almost sitting on his head and Gregorius was called out.
Didi Gregorius called out at home on what would've been the game-winning run. pic.twitter.com/N47zYiiCq0— YES Network (@YESNetwork) April 7, 2018
While the play was looked at, the call stood and the game went to the 12th inning with umpires ruling Givens didn't illegally block the plate.
Gregorius hit a home run earlier in the eighth to tie the game at three.
DIDI DOES IT AGAIN!— YES Network (@YESNetwork) April 7, 2018
His 3rd home run of the year ties the game for the @Yankees in the 8th!
WATCH: https://t.co/pqKlygFAHX pic.twitter.com/Wg9KEP5JVT
Follow the game here.