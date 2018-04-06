Watch: Didi Gregorius Slides Home Head First in Extra Innings, Called Out

Didi Gregorius almost made the game winning slide home for the Yankees against the Orioles in extras Friday night, but was stopped by Baltimore pitcher Mychal Givens.​ 

By Charlotte Carroll
April 06, 2018

Didi Gregorius almost made the game winning slide home for the Yankees against the Orioles in extras Friday night, but was stopped by Baltimore pitcher Mychal Givens​.

The play unfolded in the bottom of the 11th when Gregorius walked and Neil Walker was intentionally walked. Ronald Torreyes came up to the plate. He hit into a double play, but upon review the call was overturned and Torreyes was ruled safe at first. 

He advanced to second. 

Then on a wild pitch that got past Orioles catcher Caleb Joseph, Gregorius ran home. But the ball bounced back to Joseph and he made the backhand flip to Givens​. Gregorius​ slid home head first, with Givens blocking him by almost sitting on his head and Gregorius​ was called out.  

While the play was looked at, the call stood and the game went to the 12th inning with umpires ruling Givens​ didn't illegally block the plate. 

Gregorius hit a home run earlier in the eighth to tie the game at three. 

