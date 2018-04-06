Didi Gregorius almost made the game winning slide home for the Yankees against the Orioles in extras Friday night, but was stopped by Baltimore pitcher Mychal Givens​.

The play unfolded in the bottom of the 11th when Gregorius walked and Neil Walker was intentionally walked. Ronald Torreyes came up to the plate. He hit into a double play, but upon review the call was overturned and Torreyes was ruled safe at first.

He advanced to second.

Then on a wild pitch that got past Orioles catcher Caleb Joseph, Gregorius ran home. But the ball bounced back to Joseph and he made the backhand flip to Givens​. Gregorius​ slid home head first, with Givens blocking him by almost sitting on his head and Gregorius​ was called out.

While the play was looked at, the call stood and the game went to the 12th inning with umpires ruling Givens​ didn't illegally block the plate.

Gregorius hit a home run earlier in the eighth to tie the game at three.

