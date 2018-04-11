Miss the sound of Vin Scully behind the microphone? We thought so. He narrated a short video for the Dodgers below to announce that Dodger Stadium will host the 2020 All-Star Game.

"Come one, come all. It's lights, camera, action. Welcome to the show. You're all invited..."

This is more than steel, concrete, dirt and grass. This is our home...and we can’t wait. #ASG pic.twitter.com/d9bYVXyS87 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 11, 2018

Commissioner Rob Manfred visited Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon as the team announced they would host the Midsummer Classic for the first time since 1980—a 4-2 win for the National League. The All-Star Game has come to Southern California twice over the past eight years with the Angels hosting in 2010 and the Padres in 2016. (It was also played in the Padres' Jack Murphy Stadium in 1992.)

The Dodgers will finally get another turn after 40 years. Nationals Park hosts the All-Star Game this season and the 2019 game will be played at the Indians' Progressive Field.