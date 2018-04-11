In his first career start, the Marlins' Jarlin Garcia threw six innings of no-hit ball before being pulled against the Mets on Wednesday.

Miami's Drew Steckenrider took over, and the no-hitter ended when New York's Todd Frazier hit a two-out single in the seventh inning.

The 25-year-old Garcia finished with two walks and three strikeouts in 77 pitches.

The lefthander had appeared in 70 games as a reliever, but never started in the majors.

Heading into Friday's start, Garcia had a career 4.26 ERA with 50 strikeouts.

Before the game, Marlins manager Don Mattingly told Fox Sports that Garcia could throw at least 90 pitches, and he "could go 105 or 110 pitches if he needed."

The Marlins held a 1–0 lead through Garcia's time on the mound, but the Mets put four runs on the board in the eighth inning to take the lead.

The Mets ended up winning 4–1.