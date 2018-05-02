Jacob deGrom Leaves After Four Innings With Hyperextended Right Elbow

New York announced Jacob deGrom left with a hyperextended right elbow, but the severity of the injury still isn't known. 

By Charlotte Carroll
May 02, 2018

Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom exited the Braves game in the fourth inning after suffering an injury. 

New York announced he left with a hyperextended right elbow, but the severity of the injury still isn't known. 

Replay of his at-bat in the third showed deGrom grimacing as he swung. 

The Mets and Braves were scoreless went he left. He struck out six and allowed two hits on the night, throwing 46 pitches. 

DeGrom is 3-0 with a 1.87 ERA for the season.

Paul Sewald replaced deGrom.

