In honor of Cinco de Mayo, the Nationals brought a mariachi band into the clubhouse to play for the team before its afternoon game against the Phillies.
MLB.com's Jamal Collier reported that third baseman Anthony Rendon and manager Dave Martinez came out to cheers while the band was playing and Rendon started two-stepping.
When your manager knows how to celebrate #cincodemayo right 🇲🇽 #nats #mlb pic.twitter.com/FE4hltFF6N— Sammy Solis (@Sammy22Solis) May 5, 2018
Videos from some of the players Instagram stories show teammates smiling and happy.
Mariachi band in the Nats clubhouse 🔥— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 5, 2018
(via @Taylor_Michael3) pic.twitter.com/b864MGl9ka
Two years ago, Cubs manager Joe Maddon brought out a mariachi band for the clubhouse in Chicago in honor of the day.
#CincoDeMayo pic.twitter.com/3eDFRn8XoX— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 5, 2016
The Cubs went on to the win the World Series that year so maybe it's also a bit of good luck. Regardless, it's a great way to celebrate.
Washington hosts Philadelphia at 4:05 p.m. ET.