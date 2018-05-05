In honor of Cinco de Mayo, the Nationals brought a mariachi band into the clubhouse to play for the team before its afternoon game against the Phillies.

MLB.com's Jamal Collier reported that third baseman Anthony Rendon and manager Dave Martinez came out to cheers while the band was playing and Rendon started two-stepping.

Videos from some of the players Instagram stories show teammates smiling and happy.

Two years ago, Cubs manager Joe Maddon brought out a mariachi band for the clubhouse in Chicago in honor of the day.

The Cubs went on to the win the World Series that year so maybe it's also a bit of good luck. Regardless, it's a great way to celebrate.

Washington hosts Philadelphia at 4:05 p.m. ET.