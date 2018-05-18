Watch: Astros Manager A.J. Hinch Says He Wants 'to Find Answers' for School Shootings

Photo by Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Astros manager said, "Thoughts and prayers are great, but they're not fixing the problem."

By Khadrice Rollins
May 18, 2018

Before Friday's game against the Indians, Astros manager A.J. Hinch talked with reporters about the tragic shooting that took place at Santa Fe High School in Texas that left 10 people dead and 10 others wounded.

Hinch mentioned specific victims from the school shooting including a student on the baseball team who was shot in the back of the head during the attack, but was able to survive.

He also talked about how real actions have to be taken to stop gun violence from happening at schools, noting that back in February, school shootings were a major topic of conversation following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Hinch has been the Astros manager since 2015.

