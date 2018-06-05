Javy Baez made a leaping, tumbling and acrobatic — also, more like insane— grab into the stands at Wrigley Field on Tuesday against the Phillies.

In the process, he spilled a fan's beer, ruining the guy's sweatshirt.

But Baez got the out in the ninth inning, and the fan will likely be bragging to everyone he got ran over by a Cubbie.

And while I'm very concerned for Baez's body after that play, the Cubs' Twitter account played it with another worry in mind.

Don't babysit that beer and these things won't happen. 🍺 pic.twitter.com/vlKSWAENCw — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 6, 2018

Sadly the grab wasn't enough to help the Cubs' comeback, and Chicago lost 6–1.