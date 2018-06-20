Giancarlo Stanton had enough baseball for Wednesday night when he hit a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth at Yankee Stadium to beat the Mariners 7–5.

The two-run round-tripper was his first walk-off homer in pinstripes.

The Mariners were up 5–3 in the eighth before Gary Sanchez hit a two-run blast to tie the game.

HOME RUN!



Gary Sanchez ties the game with a 2-run blast.#YANKSonYES live stream: https://t.co/e55PPE9pmX pic.twitter.com/TEWzffeAO0 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) June 21, 2018

Stanton then homered to center on an 0–2 count with two outs to seal the comeback.

Giancarlo had enough baseball for one evening pic.twitter.com/D2SEDwWnbB — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 21, 2018

Here’s what Stanton had to say after the big moment.

Giancarlo Stanton isn't concerned about his own signature Yankees moment; he's just happy his team won. pic.twitter.com/IayQi5Dtle — YES Network (@YESNetwork) June 21, 2018

Stanton is batting .255 with 18 home runs and 42 RBIs this season. He had two hits in Wednesday’s win.