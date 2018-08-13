The Boston Red Sox hit the 120-game mark with the best record in the major leagues by a considerable margin at 85-35. Fueled by a four-game sweep over the New York Yankees at the beginning of the month, the Red Sox hold a 10-game lead over their hated rivals for the top spot in the American League East.

That has Boston as a considerable -4000 AL East betting favorite on the MLB division odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Yankees are clinging on to hope at +1500 to win the division with a record of 74-44, but it's hard to see a team as well-rounded as the Red Sox coughing up this comfortable lead.

The Cleveland Indians hold a 12.5-game lead in the AL Central and have been taken off the board with the rest of the division offering such little resistance. The Houston Astros are still a -1200 favorite to win the AL West despite getting swept in a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners over the weekend.

That sweep brought Oakland within three games of Houston for the division lead and Seattle within four, offering some intriguing longshot value in Oakland at +700 and Seattle at +1800 on the odds to win the AL West.

Over in the National League, the races are much tighter. The Atlanta Braves (+120 to win the NL East) and Philadelphia Phillies (-110) are neck-and-neck, while the Washington Nationals (+600) aren't far behind. Atlanta has the best offense and run differential in this division and is worth strong consideration in a division wager, especially if the price stays above +100.

The race in the NL West is even closer, with the Los Angeles Dodgers (-170 to win the NL West), Arizona Diamondbacks (+260) and Colorado Rockies (+500) all within two games of each other.

The Diamondbacks are one of the best value bets on the board at this price. While the Dodgers are the best team in the division on paper, Arizona's excellent pitching staff and bullpen give the Diamondbacks a solid chance of winning this race; certainly a better chance than the odds reflect.

Rounding out the division races, the Chicago Cubs are a -333 favorite to win the NL Central over the Milwaukee Brewers (+325), St. Louis Cardinals (+1500) and Pittsburgh Pirates (+3000). Chicago should hold its lead and is reasonably priced at -333 for bettors that don't mind the chalk.