Mariners outfielder Ben Gamel made quite the impressive grab during the fifth inning of Tuesday night's contest against the Orioles.

Baltimore's Austin Wynns hit a pop fly off Seattle's Wade LeBlanc that seemed destined to fall just fair in shallow right field. But Gamel tracked the ball down, making a full-extension dive to make the catch, preventing a runner from second base to score.

Show off the glove AND the flow.



WOW, Ben Gamel. 😱 pic.twitter.com/Lq2NJJbkzm — MLB (@MLB) September 5, 2018

According to Statcast, Wynns's flyout had just a 2% hit probability, but Gamel's positioning prior to the play required him to make an athletic leap, and the 26-year-old stepped up big.