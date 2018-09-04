Mariners outfielder Ben Gamel made an incredible grab on Tuesday night.
Mariners outfielder Ben Gamel made quite the impressive grab during the fifth inning of Tuesday night's contest against the Orioles.
Baltimore's Austin Wynns hit a pop fly off Seattle's Wade LeBlanc that seemed destined to fall just fair in shallow right field. But Gamel tracked the ball down, making a full-extension dive to make the catch, preventing a runner from second base to score.
Show off the glove AND the flow.— MLB (@MLB) September 5, 2018
WOW, Ben Gamel. 😱 pic.twitter.com/Lq2NJJbkzm
According to Statcast, Wynns's flyout had just a 2% hit probability, but Gamel's positioning prior to the play required him to make an athletic leap, and the 26-year-old stepped up big.