The Boston Red Sox finished the 2018 regular season at 108–54, becoming the winningest team in franchise history.

Players who helped contribute to the Red Sox' success this year include outfielders Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez. Betts is one of the frontrunners for AL MVP. After recording 32 home runs and 30 stolen bases this season, Betts became only the second 30-30 player in franchise history behind Jacoby Ellsbury in 2011.

Martinez hit 43 home runs with 130 RBI during his first season in Boston and was looking like an early contender to win the Triple Crown. However, the slugger's numbers, including his homers and .330 batting average ended up trailing behind Betts's (.346) and Oakland's Khris Davis's 48 dingers.

But after dominating during the season, is it enough for Boston to go all the way?

Since 1969, only 12 teams have claimed baseball's best record and gone on to win the World Series.

The New York Yankees have accomplished the feat three times, while the Red Sox and the Cincinnati Reds have done so twice.

Here's a look at all 12 teams:

1970 Orioles(108-54)

1975 Reds (108-54)

1976 Reds (102-60)

1978 Yankees (100-63)

1984 Tigers (104-58)

1986 Mets (108-54)

1989 Athletics (99-63)

1998 Yankees (114-48)

2007 Red Sox (96-66)

2009 Yankees (103-59)

2013 Red Sox (97-65)

2016 Cubs (103-58)