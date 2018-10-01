How to Watch Brewers vs. Cubs: NL Central Tiebreaker, Live Stream, TV Channel

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 01, 2018

The Cubs will face Jhoulys Chacin (15-8, 3.56) and the Milwaukee Brewers for the NL Central tiebreaker at Wrigley Field on Monday at 1:05 p.m. ET. The winner will clinch the division title and the opportunity to host Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Thursday. The loser will play in the NL Wild Card Game on Tuesday night.

Both teams head into Monday's matchup after convincing wins on Sunday. The Cubs defeated the Cardinals 10-5 while the Brewers took down the Tigers in an 11-0 shutout win. The wins gave both teams a 95-67 record.

The Cubs will host the tiebreaker after winning the season series against the Brewers 11-8. Jose Quintana (13-11, 4.09) will start for the Cubs for his seventh start against the Brewers this season. Quintana is 4-1 with a 2.17 ERA against the Brewers this year.

How to watch

Date: Monday, Oct. 1

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

 

 

