How to Watch Chiefs vs. Broncos: Monday Night Football Live Stream, TV Channel

Find out how to watch Chiefs vs. Broncos on Monday, Oct. 1.

By Scooby Axson
October 01, 2018

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to keep their explosive start going against AFC West rival Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football to conclude Week 4.

The Chiefs are averaging almost 40 points a game in their three games. They led by second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 13 touchdowns in the first three games of a season. He is completing 67% of his passes with 896 yards and hasn't thrown an interception.

For Denver's defense to slow Mahomes and the Chiefs, it will depend on its pass rush, led by perennial All-Pro linebacker Von Miller, who has four sacks and two forced fumbles.

Here's how to watch Monday's game:

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Next three games:

Chiefs: vs. Jaguars (10/7); at Patriots (10/14); vs. Bengals (10/21)

Broncos: at Jets (10/7); vs. Rams (10/14); at Cardinals (10/18)

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)