The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to keep their explosive start going against AFC West rival Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football to conclude Week 4.

The Chiefs are averaging almost 40 points a game in their three games. They led by second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 13 touchdowns in the first three games of a season. He is completing 67% of his passes with 896 yards and hasn't thrown an interception.

For Denver's defense to slow Mahomes and the Chiefs, it will depend on its pass rush, led by perennial All-Pro linebacker Von Miller, who has four sacks and two forced fumbles.

Here's how to watch Monday's game:

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Next three games:

Chiefs: vs. Jaguars (10/7); at Patriots (10/14); vs. Bengals (10/21)

Broncos: at Jets (10/7); vs. Rams (10/14); at Cardinals (10/18)