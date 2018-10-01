Ernie Johnson Will Miss Calling MLB Playoff Games Due to Blood Clots in Legs

Beloved TV personality Ernie Johnson is dealing with blood clots in both his legs going into the start of MLB playoffs.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 01, 2018

MLB on TBS will be without a familiar voice this postseason.

Ernie Johnson announced he will not be in the booth this October thanks to blood clots in both his legs. The broadcaster said he will not be able to keep up with the necessary flight schedule due to the blood clots, and will instead stay at home and get ready for the upcoming NBA season.

Johnson has called MLB games on TBS since 2010 and has served as the play-by-play announcer for the playoffs and Sunday MLB on TBS. From 2007-2009, he was the studio host for the network's postseason coverage.

The three-time Sports Emmy Award winner is heading into another season as the studio host ot TNT's Inside The NBA, which he has been on since 1990.

With Johnson unable to call postseason games, Brian Anderson and Don Orsillo will handle play-by-play duties.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)