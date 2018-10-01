MLB on TBS will be without a familiar voice this postseason.

Ernie Johnson announced he will not be in the booth this October thanks to blood clots in both his legs. The broadcaster said he will not be able to keep up with the necessary flight schedule due to the blood clots, and will instead stay at home and get ready for the upcoming NBA season.

Johnson has called MLB games on TBS since 2010 and has served as the play-by-play announcer for the playoffs and Sunday MLB on TBS. From 2007-2009, he was the studio host for the network's postseason coverage.

A message from @TurnerSportsEJ on his absence from the upcoming MLB Postseason pic.twitter.com/fIZ6NFLXdi — TurnerSportsPR (@TurnerSportsPR) October 1, 2018

The three-time Sports Emmy Award winner is heading into another season as the studio host ot TNT's Inside The NBA, which he has been on since 1990.

With Johnson unable to call postseason games, Brian Anderson and Don Orsillo will handle play-by-play duties.