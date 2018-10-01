The Dodgers will host the Rockies for the NL West tiebreaker on Monday at 4:09 p.m. ET after both teams finished the regular season with identical 91-71 records.

The Dodgers won the series 12-7 during the regular season and earned the right to host the tiebreaker at Dodger Stadium. The winner of Monday's matchup will clinch the division title and advance to National League Divisional Series against the Braves with home-field advantage. The loser will play either the Cubs or the Brewers in the NL Wild Card Game.

Right-handed pitcher German Marquez (14-10, 3.76) will start for the Rockies. Marquez has won twice at Dodgers Sadium this year, finishing with a 2.57 ERA in the series. Marquez will oppose rookie right-hander Walker Buehler (7-5, 2.76), who has faced the Rockies five times this season.

Los Angeles looks to capture its sixth-straight NL West title. A Rockies win will be the team's first-ever division crown.

How to watch

Date: Monday, Oct. 1

Time: 4:09 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN