Yasiel Puig Guarantees Dodgers Will Win World Series During Tiebreaker Celebration

Puig hit two home runs for Los Angeles in the 2017 World Series. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 01, 2018

The Dodgers held a champaign-soaked celebration after clinching the NL West on Monday, and according to Yasiel Puig, there will be a greater celebration in the Los Angeles locker room at the end of October.

Puig guaranteed a World Series victory in the Dodgers' locker room after Los Angeles' 5-2 win over Colorado on Monday, telling the media, "We’re going to win the World Series. We’re bringing the 2018 championship here.’’

Watch Puig's raucous postgame celebration below:

Los Angeles came close to fulfilling Puig's promise last season, taking the Astros to Game 7 of the World Series before falling 5-1 at Dodger Stadium. Puig hit .148 against Houston, with two home runs.

The Dodgers will begin their defense of the National League pennant on Thursday, hosting the Braves in Game 1 of the NLDS. The time of first pitch from Dodger Stadium has not been announced. 

