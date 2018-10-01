The Dodgers held a champaign-soaked celebration after clinching the NL West on Monday, and according to Yasiel Puig, there will be a greater celebration in the Los Angeles locker room at the end of October.

Puig guaranteed a World Series victory in the Dodgers' locker room after Los Angeles' 5-2 win over Colorado on Monday, telling the media, "We’re going to win the World Series. We’re bringing the 2018 championship here.’’

Watch Puig's raucous postgame celebration below:

Yasiel Puig is very media-friendly pic.twitter.com/1XbZ5Qgbib — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) October 2, 2018

Los Angeles came close to fulfilling Puig's promise last season, taking the Astros to Game 7 of the World Series before falling 5-1 at Dodger Stadium. Puig hit .148 against Houston, with two home runs.

The Dodgers will begin their defense of the National League pennant on Thursday, hosting the Braves in Game 1 of the NLDS. The time of first pitch from Dodger Stadium has not been announced.