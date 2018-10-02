How to Watch Rockies vs. Cubs: National League Wild Card Live Stream, Game Time, TV

How to watch Rockies vs. Cubs in Tuesday's NL Wild Card matchup. 

By Charlotte Carroll
October 02, 2018

The Rockies and Cubs face off in Chicago for the NL Wild Card Game on Tuesday night, vying to keep October ball alive. 

Both teams earned their place in the game with losses in tiebreakers Monday. The Cubs lost to the Brewers who were crowned the NL Central champions. Rockies lost to the Dodger, who are the NL West champions. 

Jon Lester is expected to start for Chicago. Kyle Freeland will take the mound for Colorado. 

This is the Rockies second postseason berth in a row after making the playoffs last year for the first time since 2009. 

The Cubs and Rockies split their games this season at 3–3, while their last game against each other came in May.

The winner of this game will play the Brewers in the NLDS, starting Thursday. Milwaukee won eight straight to close out the season.

How to Watch

When: Tuesday, Oct. 2, 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)