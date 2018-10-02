The Rockies and Cubs face off in Chicago for the NL Wild Card Game on Tuesday night, vying to keep October ball alive.

Both teams earned their place in the game with losses in tiebreakers Monday. The Cubs lost to the Brewers who were crowned the NL Central champions. Rockies lost to the Dodger, who are the NL West champions.

Jon Lester is expected to start for Chicago. Kyle Freeland will take the mound for Colorado.

This is the Rockies second postseason berth in a row after making the playoffs last year for the first time since 2009.

The Cubs and Rockies split their games this season at 3–3, while their last game against each other came in May.

The winner of this game will play the Brewers in the NLDS, starting Thursday. Milwaukee won eight straight to close out the season.

How to Watch

When: Tuesday, Oct. 2, 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN