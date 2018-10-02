Dodgers Tab Hyun-Jin Ryu NLDS Game 1 Starter vs. Braves, Clayton Kershaw to Start Game 2

For the first time since 2009, the Dodgers will start the playoffs with a pitcher not named Clayton Kershaw on the mound.

By Kaelen Jones
October 02, 2018

Dodgers lefthander Hyun-Jin Ryu will start Game 1 of the National League Divisional Series against the Braves, the club announced Tuesday.

Lefthander Clayton Kershaw was named the Game 2 starter. It will mark the first time since 2009 that Kershaw, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, will not open the playoffs as Los Angeles' opening starting pitcher.

According to the Los Angeles Times' Andy McCullough, both Ryu and Kershaw will get an extra day's rest prior to making their postseason starts.

McCullough reports that the Dodgers would not have decided on this order if Kershaw was not available for a potential Game 5 outing. Additionally, he reports that Kershaw will not be a candidate to pitch on short rest this postseason.

Last year, Kershaw made six postseason appearances (five starts), posting a 3.82 ERA while striking out 33 batters across 33 innings pitched. He held a 4–2 record. 

Ryu has not started a postseason game since Oct. 7, 2014. He will be opposed by Braves righthander Mike Foltynewicz, whose making his first-ever playoff start.

As of late, Ryu has outperformed Kershaw, who has dealt with a nagging back injury throughout the season. In September, Ryu boasted a 1.50 ERA through 30 innings pitched. Kershaw had a 3.89 ERA last month across 37 innings.

Game 1 of the NLDS is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 4, at Dodger Satdium. Game 2 is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 5. You can check out the complete MLB Playoffs schedule here.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)