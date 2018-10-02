Watch: Ken Griffey Jr. Narrates the Ultimate MLB Postseason Hype Video

Screenshot/Twitter

Bat flips, home runs and walk off celebrations. This hype video has it all.

By Jenna West
October 02, 2018

October baseball is finally here as the postseason starts this week.

Major League Baseball tweeted out the ultimate hype video on Tuesday to get fans pumped up. It takes us on a trip down memory lane with highlights from the regular season, including Yasiel Puig's bat flip to the moon and David Bote's walk off grand slam over the Nationals. And who better to narrate the whole thing than the legendary Ken Griffey Jr.?

Griffey reminds us of the no-no's in baseball: bat flips, ripped jerseys and lots of showboating. The video then dramatically cuts to Griffey in a Mariners hat, where he looks at the camera and says, "No more talk. Let the kids play."

Watch the video below:

MLB
2018 MLB Playoffs: Full Schedule, Start Date, TV Channel

The 2018 MLB Postseason kicks off on Tuesday night, as the Cubs host the Rockies at Wrigley Field in the National League Wild Card game at 8 p.m. ET. On Wednesday, the A's will take on the Yankees in the Bronx for the American League Wild Card game.

