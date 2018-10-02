Major League Baseball Blasts ‘Unwritten Rules’ in Official Postseason Ad

The league sent a message that there's nothing wrong with a little fun and flair within the game.

By Associated Press
October 02, 2018

NEW YORK -- Major League Baseball is opening October by blasting the game's so-called "unwritten rules."

MLB released an advertisement ahead of Tuesday's postseason opener denouncing the anti-bat flip attitudes of many baseball traditionalists.

"Don't stop and stare. Don't flip your bat. Respect the jersey," says a narrator at the start. Meanwhile, the commercial shows Giancarlo Stanton admiring a lengthy home run, Carlos Correa tossing his bat, Mookie Betts flexing and Yasiel Puig wagging his tongue after a daring headfirst slide.

It also includes Atlanta rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrating a home run against the Marlins. Acuna was plunked by Miami's Jose Urena during his impressive five-game homer streak this season, an incident that put baseball's unwritten rules back under the microscope.

After Acuna, the ad cuts to Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. sporting a backward baseball cap, just like he did as the fresh face of baseball in the early 1990s.

"No more talk," Griffey says. "Let the kids play."

The commercial features soundbites from a few broadcasters criticizing players, including one from longtime Turner Sports analyst Joe Simpson. The Braves announcer came under fire a few times this season, including when he labeled Dodgers veteran Chase Utley "unprofessional" for wearing a "K Cancer" T-shirt during batting practice. Simpson was left off TBS's postseason lineup for this fall, a decision that was made last offseason.

Proponents of baseball's unspoken code of conduct have gone hard after certain players for their postseason antics. Puig is a regular target because of his energetic shenanigans, and slugger Jose Bautista was rebuked for staring down his go-ahead homer in Game 5 of the 2015 AL Division Series.

The game's conservative crowd has gotten increasing pushback from younger players and fans, especially as MLB struggles to target younger viewers. Bryce Harper campaigned in 2016 to "Make Baseball Fun Again," while some perceive the old-timers to be unfairly forcing Latin players to conform to American cultural standards.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)