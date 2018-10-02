The Colorado Rockies are 9-2 over their last 11 games. After falling short in their respective division tiebreaker games on Monday, the Rockies face the Chicago Cubs in the NL Wild Card Game on Tuesday to see who will face the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS.

Colorado is a +120 road underdog in Chicago at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Rockies will send their ace Kyle Freeland to the mound to face Jon Lester and the Cubs as -130 home favorites.

Just when the Rockies appeared to be in trouble after getting swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in mid-September, the team kept its hopes of winning the division alive with an 8-0 run in which Colorado outscored its opponents 57 to 12.

Unfortunately for the Rockies, the NL West came down to one game in Los Angeles, and the Dodgers won it 5-2. Now, Colorado has to travel across the country with no rest day to take on the Cubs in this contest.

Since the start of July, the Rockies are 15-2 in Kyle Freeland's last 17 starts per the OddsShark MLB Database.

The Cubs went 6-6 over their last 12 games of the regular season, including a 3-1 loss on Monday at home to the Brewers with the NL Central on the line. Chicago will have the advantage of playing its ninth straight game at home on Tuesday while Colorado will have to deal with a day of travel. Jon Lester has led the Cubs to a 7-1 record over his last eight starts.

The UNDER 7.5 looks like a strong play in this one. Lester and Freeland have both been excellent this season and are in great recent form, and Colorado's bats may be affected by the travel. With that said, Freeland's dominance and Colorado's hot streak of late might make the Rockies worth a shot at +120.

