The Rockies and Cubs face off in Chicago on Tuesday night for the National League Wild Card game. The first pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET and will be on ESPN.

Both teams earned their place in the game with losses in tiebreakers Monday. The Cubs lost to the Brewers, who were crowned the NL Central champions. The Rockies lost to the Dodgers, who won the NL West.

Colorado will turn to ace Kyle Freeland. Cubs will turn to Jon Lester to start the mound.

Freeland, who will make his postseason debut, is 17–7 this year with a 2.85 ERA in 202.1 innings. The 25-year-old lefty has 173 strikeouts and a 1.25 WHIP. He is 0-2 with a 4.15 ERA in two appearances against the Cubs over the last two years. He is coming off three days rest to make the start. If Freeland gets the job done, the Rockies could make the NLDS for the first time since 2009. The team is hoping to avoid a similar fate to last year's Wild Card game where the Rockies lost 1–0.

Lester is 18–6 this year with a 3.32 ERA in 181.2 innings. He has 149 strikeouts and a 1.31 WHIP. The 34-year-old Lester is a postseason veteran, with Tuesday being his 22nd postseason start. Last year, the Cubs lost the NLSC to the Dodgers and Chicago missed their third-straight division title with the loss in the tiebreaker.

The winner will play the Brewers in the NLDS starting Thursday.

See the probable lineups and full rosters below:

Probable Rockies Lineup

1. Charlie Blackmon, CF

2. DJ LeMahieu 2B

3. Nolan Arenado, 3B

4. Trevor Story, SS

5. Matt Holliday, LF

6. Ian Desmond, 1B

7. David Dahl, RF

8. Chris Iannetta, C

9. Kyle Freeland, P

Cubs Lineup

1. Ben Zobrist, RF

2. Kris Bryant, LF

3. Anthony Rizzo, 1B

4. Javier Baez, SS

5. Albert Almora Jr., CF

6. Daniel Murphy, 2B

7. Wilson Contreras, C

8. David Bote, 3B

9. Jon Lester, P

Full Rockies Roster

PITCHERS (9)

Wade Davis, RHP

Kyle Freeland, LHP

DJ Johnson, RHP

Jake McGee, LHP

Harrison Musgrave, LHP

Scott Oberg, RHP

Seunghwan Oh, RHP

Adam Ottavino, RHP

Chris Rusin, LHP

Antonio Senzatela, RHP

CATCHERS (3)

Drew Butera

Chris Iannetta

Tony Wolters

INFIELDERS (7)

Nolan Arenado, 3B

Ian Desmond, 1B

Garrett Hampson, 2B

DJ LeMahieu, 2B

Ryan McMahon, 3B

Trevor Story, SS

Pat Valaika, 3B

OUTFIELDERS (5)

Charlie Blackmon, CF

David Dahl, LF

Carlos Gonzalez, RF

Matt Holliday, LF

Gerardo Parra, LF

Full Cubs Roster

PITCHERS (11)

Jesse Chavez, RHP

Steve Cishek, RHP

Jorge De La Rosa, LHP

Cole Hamels, LHP

Kyle Hendricks, RHP

Jon Lester, LHP

Alec Mills, RHP

Mike Montgomery, LHP

Randy Rosario, LHP

Pedro Strop, RHP

Justin Wilson, LHP

CATCHERS (2)

Victor Caratini

Willson Contreras

INFIELDERS (7)

Javier Baez

David Bote

Kris Bryant

Tommy La Stella

Daniel Murphy

Anthony Rizzo

Ben Zobrist

OUTFIELDERS (5)

Albert Almora Jr.

Terrance Gore

Ian Happ

Jason Heyward

Kyle Schwarber