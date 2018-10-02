Here are the probable pitchers, lineups and start time for the NL Wild Card game.
The Rockies and Cubs face off in Chicago on Tuesday night for the National League Wild Card game. The first pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET and will be on ESPN.
Both teams earned their place in the game with losses in tiebreakers Monday. The Cubs lost to the Brewers, who were crowned the NL Central champions. The Rockies lost to the Dodgers, who won the NL West.
Colorado will turn to ace Kyle Freeland. Cubs will turn to Jon Lester to start the mound.
Freeland, who will make his postseason debut, is 17–7 this year with a 2.85 ERA in 202.1 innings. The 25-year-old lefty has 173 strikeouts and a 1.25 WHIP. He is 0-2 with a 4.15 ERA in two appearances against the Cubs over the last two years. He is coming off three days rest to make the start. If Freeland gets the job done, the Rockies could make the NLDS for the first time since 2009. The team is hoping to avoid a similar fate to last year's Wild Card game where the Rockies lost 1–0.
Lester is 18–6 this year with a 3.32 ERA in 181.2 innings. He has 149 strikeouts and a 1.31 WHIP. The 34-year-old Lester is a postseason veteran, with Tuesday being his 22nd postseason start. Last year, the Cubs lost the NLSC to the Dodgers and Chicago missed their third-straight division title with the loss in the tiebreaker.
The winner will play the Brewers in the NLDS starting Thursday.
See the probable lineups and full rosters below:
Probable Rockies Lineup
1. Charlie Blackmon, CF
2. DJ LeMahieu 2B
3. Nolan Arenado, 3B
4. Trevor Story, SS
5. Matt Holliday, LF
6. Ian Desmond, 1B
7. David Dahl, RF
8. Chris Iannetta, C
9. Kyle Freeland, P
Cubs Lineup
1. Ben Zobrist, RF
2. Kris Bryant, LF
3. Anthony Rizzo, 1B
4. Javier Baez, SS
5. Albert Almora Jr., CF
6. Daniel Murphy, 2B
7. Wilson Contreras, C
8. David Bote, 3B
9. Jon Lester, P
Full Rockies Roster
PITCHERS (9)
Wade Davis, RHP
Kyle Freeland, LHP
DJ Johnson, RHP
Jake McGee, LHP
Harrison Musgrave, LHP
Scott Oberg, RHP
Seunghwan Oh, RHP
Adam Ottavino, RHP
Chris Rusin, LHP
Antonio Senzatela, RHP
CATCHERS (3)
Drew Butera
Chris Iannetta
Tony Wolters
INFIELDERS (7)
Nolan Arenado, 3B
Ian Desmond, 1B
Garrett Hampson, 2B
DJ LeMahieu, 2B
Ryan McMahon, 3B
Trevor Story, SS
Pat Valaika, 3B
OUTFIELDERS (5)
Charlie Blackmon, CF
David Dahl, LF
Carlos Gonzalez, RF
Matt Holliday, LF
Gerardo Parra, LF
Full Cubs Roster
PITCHERS (11)
Jesse Chavez, RHP
Steve Cishek, RHP
Jorge De La Rosa, LHP
Cole Hamels, LHP
Kyle Hendricks, RHP
Jon Lester, LHP
Alec Mills, RHP
Mike Montgomery, LHP
Randy Rosario, LHP
Pedro Strop, RHP
Justin Wilson, LHP
CATCHERS (2)
Victor Caratini
Willson Contreras
INFIELDERS (7)
Javier Baez
David Bote
Kris Bryant
Tommy La Stella
Daniel Murphy
Anthony Rizzo
Ben Zobrist
OUTFIELDERS (5)
Albert Almora Jr.
Terrance Gore
Ian Happ
Jason Heyward
Kyle Schwarber