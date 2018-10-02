Report: Manager Paul Molitor Fired by Twins

According to reports, Paul Molitor will be offered another position. 

By Charlotte Carroll
October 02, 2018

The Minnesota Twins have fired manager Paul Molitor on Tuesday after four seasons with the team, according to multiple reports.

According to the Star Tribune's Phil Miller and La Velle E. Neal III, the 62-year-old will be offered another position within the Twins.   

The Twins went 78–84 this season and finished second in the AL Central.

Molitor was hired in 2014 and received a three-year extension last year. He was named American League Manager of the Year in 2017 after the Twins reached the Wild Card game. 

During his major league career, Molitor played for the Brewers, Blue Jays and Twins. He was a seven-time All-Star and won the 1993 World Series with Toronto.

There is a press conference planned for Tuesday afternoon.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

