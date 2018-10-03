How to Watch A's vs. Yankees: Watch American League Wild Card Online, Line Ups, Starting Pitchers

Here is everything you need to know about the Yankees vs. Athletics wild card game.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 03, 2018

The New York Yankees (100-62) will host the American League Wild Card Game for the third time in the last four years when the Oakland Athletics (97-65) come into Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night.

Luis Severino was named the Yankees' starter on Tuesday. The right-handed pitcher went 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA on the season. Severino went 10-2 with a 2.74 ERA in 15 starts at Yankee Stadium but gave up six earned runs in 8 2/3 innings in his two starts against the A's this season. During his Sept. 5 outing against Oakland, Severino gave up five earned runs in 2 2/3 innings in the 8-2 loss.

Severino will start opposite of reliever Liam Hendriks, who was 0-1 with a 4.13 ERA in 25 appearances for the A's this year. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Hendriks will be the fourth pitcher to start a playoff game after a regular season of no wins.

The Yankees and Athletics played two three-game series during the regular season and finished tied at 3-3.

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's AL Wild Card Game:

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 3

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch the game live online on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

*Yankees Lineup:

Yankees Starting Pitcher: Luis Severino (19-8, 3.39 ERA)

*Athletic's Lineup: 

Athletics Starting Pitcher: Liam Hendriks (0-1, 4.13 ERA)

*Lineups will be updated upon release.

