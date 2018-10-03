The New York Yankees (100-62) will host the American League Wild Card Game for the third time in the last four years when the Oakland Athletics (97-65) come into Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night.

Luis Severino was named the Yankees' starter on Tuesday. The right-handed pitcher went 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA on the season. Severino went 10-2 with a 2.74 ERA in 15 starts at Yankee Stadium but gave up six earned runs in 8 2/3 innings in his two starts against the A's this season. During his Sept. 5 outing against Oakland, Severino gave up five earned runs in 2 2/3 innings in the 8-2 loss.

Severino will start opposite of reliever Liam Hendriks, who was 0-1 with a 4.13 ERA in 25 appearances for the A's this year. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Hendriks will be the fourth pitcher to start a playoff game after a regular season of no wins.

The Yankees and Athletics played two three-game series during the regular season and finished tied at 3-3.

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's AL Wild Card Game:

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 3

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

*Yankees Lineup:

Yankees Starting Pitcher: Luis Severino (19-8, 3.39 ERA)

*Athletic's Lineup:

Athletics Starting Pitcher: Liam Hendriks (0-1, 4.13 ERA)

*Lineups will be updated upon release.