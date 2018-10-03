Report: Manager Buck Showalter Will Not Return to Orioles Next Season

Buck Showalter and the Orioles finished last in the AL East with a 47–115 record this season.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 03, 2018

Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter will not return next season, reports The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

According to Rosenthal, he will not return in any capacity.

Showalter and the Orioles posted a 47–115 record this season, which put them at the bottom of ther American League East standings.

He has been at the helm for Baltimore since 2010. In his nine seasons with the Orioles, he went 669–684.

The 62-year-old Showalter never made it to the Major Leagues as a player but has managed the New York Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers in the past. His nine years with Baltimore is the longest amount of time that he has spent with one team. 

He's a three-time American League Manager of the Year. He earned the honor with the Yankees in 1994, the Rangers in 2004 and the Orioles in 2014.

