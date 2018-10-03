One Cubs fan has stayed true to his word after making a promise to Brewers fans at the start of the season.

The Brewers tweeted out diehard Cubs fan Nathan Marzion's 1,000-word apology letter to Milwaukee fans.

"So now it's time for me to truly apologize," Marzion wrote. "I am sorry for doubting the Brewers and not giving them the respect they deserve. I didn't think they were good enough to contend with the Cubs for the division just yet, but they have proved me wrong."

Marzion tweeted on May 25 that he would send a 1,000-word apology letter to Brewers fans if Milwaukee finished ahead of Chicago in the NL Central standings. He also promised that any Brewers fan who liked the tweet would receive a letter.

As I said before too, If the Brewers finish ahead of the Cubs this year I will write a 1,000 word apology letter and send it to everyone who likes this. — Nathan Marzion (@natemar3i0n) May 26, 2018

When Marzion fired off the tweet on May 25, the Cubs were 3.5 games ahead of the Brewers. Feeling confident that his Cubbies would win the division, Marzion wrote that he "kept [the tweet] in the back of my mind but didn't worry too much about it."

However, the Brewers won 19 out of 26 games in September to tie the Cubs for first place in the division and force Game 163. After Milwaukee defeated Chicago 3-1 on Monday at Wrigley Field, Nathan kept his word and started sending out the apology letters.

In it, Marzion even asked fans to consider donating to the Anthony Rizzo Foundation, which raises money for cancer research and to help children who are battling cancer and their families.

Once the Brewers received their letter, they tweeted it out and wrote to Marzion, "We appreciate you being a good sport!"

Thanks, @natemar3i0n. We got our letter. We appreciate you being a good sport! Go Brewers! #OurCrewOurOctober pic.twitter.com/T66rAUirD4 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 3, 2018

The Brewers will host the Rockies, who defeated the Cubs in the NL Wild Card game, on Thursday for Game 1 of the NLDS.