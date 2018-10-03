Watch: Cubs' Javy Baez, Rockies' Nolan Arenado Hug It Out During NL Wild Card Game

Cubs shortstop Javy Baez and Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado shared a special moment during Tuesday's NL Wild Card showdown.

By Kaelen Jones
October 03, 2018

In the midst of one of the most intense contests of the MLB season, Cubs shortstop Javy Baez and Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado shared a special moment on Tuesday night.

When Chicago catcher Willson Contreras dribbled a routine ground ball to Arenado with two men on and one out in the bottom of the 11th inning, Baez, while advancing from second, hesitated between the basepaths, then gave Arenado a full-on bear hug.

Baez was tagged out, but his hug prevented Arenado from making a throw elsewhere for the double play and kept the inning alive. Umpires discussed whether or not Baez would be ruled for interference, but ultimately wasn't, and play continued.

It was a heartwarming moment shared on the diamond, one that occurred just hours after MLB released a playoff promo suggesting the unwritten rules of baseball be dismissed. Seems like Baez got the memo.

