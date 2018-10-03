The biggest baseball news in New York for a brief moment on Wednesday the Yankees’ Wild Card game against the A’s, it was Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard’s hair.

Syndergaard (aka Thor) is known for his locks as much as his fastball, so when he tweeted a picture of himself getting his hair cut, fans had their hearts skip a beat.

Cut your hair they say.....it worked for Jake they say.....you’ll pitch better they say.......lots of sheep in Ireland 🐑 pic.twitter.com/Ge1C1XAz4j — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) October 3, 2018

After a disappointing 77–85 Mets season, you wouldn’t blame Syndergaard for trying to change his mojo. But close observers will remember this isn’t the first time Syndergaard had joked on social media about getting a makeover. During the 2016 offseason he posted a photo on Instagram with his barber’s shears dangerously close to a big chunk of hair.

It turns out, this time Syndergaard was just playing jokes on fans once again.

Hair: Party on top, business on the sides #Vikings style. On the set of HISTORY’s drama “Vikings” filming an episode for season six. Catch the midseason 5 premiere on Nov. 28 on HISTORY. Look out for “Thorbjorn”-he’s a Badass @HistoryVikings pic.twitter.com/1Q5EXTe64y — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) October 3, 2018

Instead, he was on set and filimging an episode for the HISTORY drama "Vikings." Rest easy, baseball fans.