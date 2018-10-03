October is here and one baseball team will be crowned World Series champions by the end of the month.

The Houston Astros took home the title last year for the first time in franchise history. With the victory, Houston crossed its name off the list of MLB teams that have yet to win a World Series.

So how many MLB teams have yet to win the Fall Classic?

There are seven franchises who have never won a World Series, including the Colorado Rockies and Milwaukee Brewers. After both teams were forced to decisive Game 163 matchups for the titles in their divisions, the Brewers claimed the National League Central over the Cubs to advance to the NL Division Series. The Rockies lost Game 163 to the Dodgers in the NL West but defeated the Cubs in the NL Wild Card game to stay alive in the postseason.

The Brewers franchise started as the Seattle Pilots in 1969 before moving to Milwaukee the following year. The Brew Crew went to the 1982 World Series but lost in seven games to the St. Louis Cardinals. This season marks Milwaukee's first postseason appearance since 2011 and fifth total.

Rocktober is back in Denver for a second consecutive season. Last year, Colorado returned to the postseason for the first time since 2009 but lost the NL Wild Card game to the Arizona Diamondbacks. In the franchise's 26 years of existence, the Rockies now have five playoff appearances. They went to the World Series once in 2007 but were swept by the surging Boston Red Sox in four games.

Here are the other five teams still looking for a World Series title:

San Diego Padres: Since their inception in 1969, the Padres have five playoff appearanes. They lost the World Series twice, once in 1984 and again in 1998.

Seattle Mariners: In 42 seasons, the Mariners have never won a pennant or been to the World Series. Seattle only has four playoff appearances, with the last one coming in 2001. The Yankees defeated the Mariners in five games before going on to win the Fall Classic.

Tampa Bay Rays: Starting as the Devil Rays in 1998, the Rays went from worst to first in 2008 with a new name and logo. The Rays won the AL East title and soared to the 2008 World Series, only to lose to the Phillies in five games. Tampa Bay has lost in the ALDS three times since and last had a postseason berth in 2013.

Texas Rangers: With eight playoff appearances in 58 seasons, the Rangers had back-to-back World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011. After losing to the Giants in five games in 2010, they were defeated by the Cardinals in seven games the following year.

Washington Nationals: After 36 years as the Montreal Expos, the Nationals moved to Washington in 2005. While the Astros only made it to the postseason once in 1981, the Nats appeared in the NLDS four times between 2012-2017 but never advanced.