How to Watch Braves vs. Dodgers: NLDS Game 1 Online, Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Braves vs. Dodgers in NLDS Game 1 online, live stream, TV channel info.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 04, 2018

The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Atlanta Braves on Thursday in Game 1 of the National League Division Series.

The Braves won the NL East for the first time since 2013 with a 90–72 record. 

The Dodgers made it to the NLDS after beating the Colorado Rockies in a tiebreaker Monday. The Rockies then beat the Cubs in the NL Wild Card game Tuesday night to move on to the NLDS against the Brewers. 

The Dodgers took five of the seven games against the Braves this season.

On Thursday, the Braves will send righthanded pitcher Mike Foltynewicz to the mound in Game 1 against the Dodgers' lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu. Foltynewicz is 2–1 in his last three starts with a 4.76 ERA and 16 strikeouts. He has a 2.85 ERA in the regular season with a 13–10 record in 183 innings. Ryu meanwhile is 3–0 with a 0.47 ERA in his last three starts. Over the regular season he is 7–3 with a 1.97 ERA in 82.1 innings.

See below for details on how you can watch the game:

How to watch

Date and Time: Thursday, Oct. 4, 8:37 p.m. ET

TV channel: MLB Network

Live stream: MLB Network. All MLB playoff games can be streamed on MLB TV

